Lady Warriors Fall To Lady Bears 65 – 60

The EC Lady Warriors were back in action tonight at Brackeen-Wood gymnasium to play the Southwest Community College Lady Bears in MACJC South Division basketball. The Lady Warriors entered the game with a 9-7 overall season record while the Southwest Lady Bears enter at 13-3 overall. The EC Lady Warriors hit the floor ready to do battle against the Lady Bears jumping out to an early lead and finishing the opening quarter with a 10 point lead, 19-9. The Lady Warriors continued to play good basketball during the 2nd quarter increasing their lead to 12 points, 31-19, at halftime. The Lady Warriors would lead by 15 points at one time during the 3rd quarter but then the Lady Bears came storming back cutting the lead down to 2 points late in the quarter, the Lady Warriors would recover to a 5 point lead before the horn sounded leading 44-39. The lead in the 4th quarter would bounce back and forth between the teams but the Lady Bears would come away with the win by 5 points when the buzzer sounded, winning the game 65-60. Our next broadcast of Lady Warriors basketball will be next Thursday when the Lady Bulldogs of Mississippi Gulf Coast travel to Decatur.