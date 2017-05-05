Lady Warriors Fall to Lady Bobcats 9-0

The number eight ranked EC Lady Warriors softball team traveled to Ellisville this afternoon to play in the MACJC State Tournament with the number one ranked Lady Bobcats of Jones County Junior College. The Lady Warriors enter the game as the # 4 seed in the Tournament with a 42-6 overall season record while the Lady Bobcats enter as the # 1 seed with 44-2 overall record.

The Lady Bobcats came out strong and dominated the game scoring 2 runs in the first inning, 3 runs in the third, 2 in the fourth, and 2 in the fifth while keeping the Lady Warriors off the scoreboard. The Lady Warriors came away with only 2 hits in the game while the Lady Bobcats had 11 hits and 9 runs. The game was called in the bottom of the fifth inning by the 8 run rule after five innings of play.EC will play Itawamba tomorrow afternoon at approximately 3:00PM in a must win game for the Lady Warriors to continue in the tournament.