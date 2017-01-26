Lady Warriors Fall To Lady Bobcats 96 – 74

The East Central Lady Warriors were back on their home court today to take on a highly rated and nationally ranked Jones County Junior College Lady Bobcats. The Lady Warriors entered tonight’s game with an overall record of 9-5 while the Lady Bobcats entered 13-1 and ranked number 21 in the Nation. The Lady Warriors played the Bobcats close in the 1st quarter with Jones leading by 4 points, 20-16, when the horn sounded. The Lady Bobcats would pull away to a 19 point lead by halftime leading the Lady Warriors 48-29. The Lady Warriors outscored the Bobcats in the 3rd quarter picking up 19 points to Jones 15 to trail 63-48 going into the final quarter. The Lady Bobcats outscored the Lady Warriors in the final quarter 33 to 26 to come away with a 22 point win, 96-74. Our next broadcast of EC Lady Warriors Basketball will be next Thursday as the Lady Bears of Summit come to town.