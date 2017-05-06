Lady Warriors Fall to Lady Indians 4-2 Ending Softball Season

The East Central Community College Lady Warriors are back on the softball field in Ellisville at Jones Junior College today to play the Itawamba Community College Lady Indians from Fulton in the MACJC State Tournament. The Lady Warriors enter this contest 42-7 overall and the # 4 seed in the Tournament while the Lady Indians enter 38-11 overall and the # 3 seed in the Tournament. Both teams are nationally ranked in the top ten, Lady Warriors number 8 and Lady Indians # 6 but both teams find themselves in the elimination bracket in the State Tournament with this game a must win to continue in the tournament.

Itawamba scored one run in the 1st and another in the 2nd inning to take an early 2 run lead. The game was then scoreless in the 3rd and 4th inning but things picked up in the 5th with the Lady Warriors scoring 2 runs to tie the game but then the Lady Indians would also score 2 runs in the bottom of the inning to retake the lead 4-2. The Lady Warriors failed to score in their remaining turns at bat giving the Lady Indians the victory by the final score of 4-2. The loss today ends the 2017 softball season for the Lady Warriors with a 42-8 overall season record. Boswell Media Sports congratulate all the players and coaches of the East Central Community College Softball Team.