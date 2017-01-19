Lady Warriors Fall To Lady Wolves 81 – 64

The East Central Lady Warriors played host to the Copiah-Lincoln Lady Wolves tonight in Decatur. The Lady Warriors entered tonight’s game tied for number 2 in the South division of the MACJC with an 8-4 overall record while the Co-Lin Lady Wolves entered the game in the number 1 spot of the division with a 10-1 overall record. The Co-Lin Lady Wolves gained an 8 point advantage during the 1st quarter of action to lead 26-18 starting the 2nd quarter. The Lady Warriors would cut the Lady Wolves lead in half during the quarter, outscoring them 18 to 14, to trail by 4 points at halftime 40-36. The Lady Wolves outscored the Lady Warriors 24 to 13 during the 3rd quarter to take a 15 point lead. The Wolves would add 17 point to 15 for the Warriors in the final quarter to give the Lady Wolves a 17 point victory over the Lad Warriors, 81-64. Our next broadcast of Lady Warriors basketball will be next Thursday evening as Jones Junior College Lady Bobcats travel to Decatur.