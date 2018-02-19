Lady Warriors Fall, Warriors Win Over Bobcats

The East Central Community College basketball teams were back at Brackeen-Wood Gymnasium in Decatur for their final home game of the 2018 season. The teams will play Jones County Junior College from Ellisville tonight in South Division MACJC Basketball.

The Lady Warriors with a 12-9 overall season record and 5-7 in the South Division were first on the hardwood playing the Lady Bobcats of Jones Junior College from Ellisville. The Lady Bobcats entered the game 18-3 overall and 9-1 in South Division. The Lady Bobcats quickly gained a lead in the first quarter and were up by 16 points when the horn sounded, 10-26. The Lady Warriors played hard in the second quarter and cut into the Lady Bobcats lead early in the quarter but the Lady Bobcats pulled back out once again to a 16 point lead at halftime, 27-43. In the third quarter , the Lady Bobcats continued to lead the contest and increased their lead to 19 points, 43-62. In the final quarter, the Lady Warriors cut the Lady Bobcats lead down to 10 points before they were able to extend their lead back to 13 points before the horn sounded to end the game. The Lady Bobcats winning the contest 77-64.

The Men’s teams were next on the floor at Brackeen-Wood, The Warriors entered the contest with a 9-12 overall season record and 3-9 in the South Division while the Bobcats of Jones Junior College entered 11-10 overall and 6-6 in the South Division. In the first half of the game, the Warriors were ready to play the Bobcats and quickly mounted a lead in the game which they held throughout the half, taking a 12 point lead over the Bobcats as the horn sounded, 37-25. The Bobcats tried hard to mount a comeback in the second half but the Warriors were not to be denied coming away with a 9 point victory over the Bobcats 72-63.