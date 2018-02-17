Lady Warriors Softball Win at Decatur

The East Central Lady Warriors Softball Team were at home in Decatur at the Softball Complex for two games in the MACJC South Division East Central Invitational. In the First game our EC Lady Warriors will play the Lady Lions of East Mississippi Community College then at 2:00pm this afternoon the Lady Warriors will play the Lady Bulldogs of Hinds Community College from Raymond. The EC Lady Warriors enter the year as the # 10 Nationally ranked team and are currently 5-1 on the season.

The Lady Warriors and Lady Lions began play on time at 10:00am with the Lady Lions batting first. The Lady Lions were first on the scoreboard with a homerun in the top of the 1st inning to take an early lead. No additional scoring would occur in the game until the bottom of the 3rd inning when the EC Lady Warriors scored two runs to take a one run lead, 2-1. The Lady Warriors would add another run in the bottom of the 4th inning to go up 3-1, but then in the top of the 5th inning the Lady Lions would take the lead again over the Lady Warriors scoring 3 runs to lead 3-4. The lead for the Lady Lions only lasted until the bottom of the 5th inning when the Lady Warriors scored 3 runs to retake the lead 6-4. After holding the Lady Lions in the top of the 6, the Lady Warriors scored another 3 runs in the bottom of the inning to go ahead 9-4. The Lady Warriors held the Lady Lions in the top of the 7th to win the game 9-4.