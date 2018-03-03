Lady Warriors Split Double Header with Lady Lions

The East Central Community College Lady Warriors Softball team were back on the field at the Softball Complex in Decatur today to play a double header with the East Mississippi Community College Lady Lions from Scooba. The Lady Warriors enter the games today with an 11-3 overall season record while the Lady Lions enter 6-10 overall.

In the first game the Lady Warriors would shut out the Lady Lions and take a 5-0 win. The Lady Warriors scored 4 runs in the bottom of the 2nd inning and would add another run in the bottom of the 4th.

In game two, the Lady Lions made up for not scoring any runs in the first game by scoring 2 runs in the top of the 1st, 1 run in the top of the 2nd, and 3 runs in the top of the 3rd inning. The Lady Warriors matched the Lady Lions in the bottom of the 1st inning, scoring two runs but found themselves down by 4 runs in the bottom of the 3rd inning, 2-6. The Lady Lions would add another run in the top of the 5th inning to go up by 5 runs, 3-7 but the Lady Warriors would tie the game in the bottom of the 6th inning with a grand slam home run, 7-7. In the 7th inning neither team was able to score causing game two to end in a tie at 7 and sending the game into extra innings. The Lady Lions would score 3 runs in the top of the 9th inning and then were able to hold the Lady Warriors from scoring in the bottom of the 9th to win in extra innings by 3 runs, 7-10.