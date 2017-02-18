Lady Warriors Sweep Double Header Against Lady Buccaneers

The EC Lady Warriors softball team were back at the Decatur Softball Complex this afternoon playing a double header with the Lady Buccaneers of Shelton State from Tuscaloosa, AL. The MAIS Division 2 Lady Warriors, ranked # 12 in the nation, are 6-0 on the season and the Division 1 Lady Bucs from the ACCC are 6-1 on their season. In game one, the Lady Bucs put the 1st run on the scoreboard in the bottom of the 1st inning to go up 1-0. Neither team would score again until the bottom of the 3rd when the Lady Warriors scored 2 runs to take the lead 2-1. The Lady Bucs scored a home run in the top of the 5th inning to tie but the Lady Warriors would score 3 runs in the bottom of the 5th to go up 5-2 then keep the Lady Bucs off the scoreboard their last two times at the plate to win the first game 5-2.

In game two it was scoreless for the first one and a half innings, then the Lady Warriors scored 1 run in the bottom of the 2nd inning followed by the Lady Bucs scoring 2 runs in the top of the 3rd to go up 2-1 over the Lady warriors. The Lady Warriors took the lead back in the 4th scoring 2 runs to take a 3-2 lead in the game. The rest of the ballgame was scoreless giving the Lady Warriors their second win of the today by the final score of 3-2. The Lady Warriors are now 8-0 on the season. Our next broadcast of Lady Warriors softball will be next Sunday, February 26 for another double header from Decatur beginning at 2:00pm.