Lady Warriors And Warriors Win Over Wildcats

The East Central Community College basketball teams were back on the hardwood at Brackeen-Wood gymnasium in Decatur tonight playing the Pearl River Community College Wildcats in South division play of the MACJC.

The 11-9 Lady Warriors were first on the floor against the 9-6 Lady Wildcats. The Lady Wildcats jumped out to an early lead in the opening quarter but the Lady Warriors would come back to take a 1 point lead, 18-17, by the end of the quarter. The Lady Warriors outscored the Lady Wildcats 20-10 in the 2nd quarter to take a 38-27 lead at halftime. Both teams scored 21 points in the 3rd maintaining The Lady Warriors 11 point lead, 59-48. The Lady warriors picked up an additional 19 points in the final quarter to 21 points for the Lady Wildcats to win the game by 9 points, 78-69.

The Warriors and Wildcats men’s teams took the floor next to continue Thursday night hoops at Brackeen-Wood. The Warriors, ranked #4 in the South Division, while the Wildcats were ranked #5 in the Division. The lead in the 1st half of the contest bounced back and forth as the teams appeared to be evenly matched for the game but the Warriors would come away leading by 2 points scoring a final second basket to go up 41-39 at the horn. The game would remain close in the 2nd half as well with the Warriors maintaining a single digit lead over the Wildcats. The game ended with the Warriors leading by 7 points, 87-80. Our next broadcast of East Central basketball will be next Thursday night for the final regular season game when the Eagles of Hinds Community College travel to Decatur.