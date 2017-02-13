Lady Warriors Win 6-3 Then 8-0 Over Lady Tigers

The Division 2 East Central Lady Warriors were back in action this afternoon in Decatur playing double header softball against the Division 1 Lady Tigers of Marion Military Institute of Marion, Alabama. The Lady Warriors entered the game 2-0 on their season while the Lady Tigers are 3-1 on the season. The Lady Warriors put the first run on the scoreboard in the bottom of the 1st inning with the Lady Tigers answering with a home run in the top of the second. The Lady Tigers scored 2 runs in the 3rd to go up 3-1 but the Lady Warriors answered with a home run in the bottom of the 3rd and scored again in the 4th to tie the game at 3-3. The Lady Warriors would score 2 runs in the fifth and one run in the 6 inning the win the first game by the final score of 6-3.

The second game was a pitching dual between the Warriors and Tigers pitcher resulting in a scoreless game through the first four and a half innings but that changed in the bottom of the 4th when the Warriors sent a ball over the fence to score a home run and take a 1-0 lead in the game. When the Lady Warriors came to bat in the bottom of the 5th inning the bottom dropped out for the Lady Tigers, the warriors would score 7 runs and the game was called due to the 8 run rule shutting out the Lady Tigers 8-0 in game two.