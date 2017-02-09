Lady Warriors Win 77-61, Warriors Win 82-78 Over Bulldogs

The East Central Warriors basketball teams were back in action tonight at Brackeen-Wood gymnasium in Decatur. The Lady Warriors and Warriors playing the Bulldogs of Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College of Perkinston.

The Lady Warriors were first on the floor to face the Lady Bulldogs and both teams came out determined to gain the lead and take the momentum in the game. The lead would bounce back and forth during the quarter but the Lady Warriors would come away with a 4 point lead, 16-12 when the horn sounded. The Lady Warriors would outscore the Lady Bulldogs during the 2nd quarter 22 to 17 to increase their lead to 9 points at halftime, 38-29. The Lady Warriors increased their lead to 16 points in the 3rd quarter, 64-48 and were leading by 16 points, 77-61 when the horn sounded to end the game.

The Warriors were next on the floor to play the Bulldogs of MS Gulf Coast. The action was fast and furious throughout the first half with the Warriors maintaining the lead most of the half but the Bulldogs got the hot hands late and pulled out to a 5 point lead, 37-32 at halftime. The Warriors would trail by double digits in the second half but would battle back to take the lead late in the game and were up by 4 points, 82-78 when the final horn sounded.

Our next broadcast of Warriors basketball will be next Thursday when the Wildcats of Pearl River travel to Decatur. The Lady Warriors will play at 5:30pm followed by the Warriors at 7:30pm.