Lady Warriors Win 77 – 72

The East Central Lady Warriors were back on their home court in Decatur tonight playing the Meridian Lady Eagles in MACJC basketball. The Lady Eagles would pull out to a 5 point lead during the 1st quarter to take a 20-15 lead. The Lady Warriors would battle back to tie the game at 24 during the 2nd quarter but then the Lady Eagles scored 7 unanswered points and ended the first half leading 37-30. The Lady Warriors battled back in the 3rd to tie up the game at 58 but a shot as the buzzer sounded to end the quarter gave the Lady Eagles a 2 point lead. Both teams played with determination to come away with the win in the final quarter but when the buzzer sounded the Lady Warriors came away with the victory 77-72. Our next broadcast of Warriors basketball will be next Thursday at 5:15pm as Co-Lin travels to Decatur.