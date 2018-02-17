Lady Warriors Win Again During EC Invitational Softball Games

The East Central Lady Warriors took the softball field at the Softball Complex in Decatur for the second time today during the EC Invitational games. Earlier today the Lady Warriors defeated the East Mississippi Community College Lady Lions 9-4 and this time the Lady Warriors are playing the Hinds Community College Lady Bulldogs from Raymond. The EC Lady Warriors enter the game 6-1 on the season while the Lady Bulldogs entered 8-2 on the season. It was a scoreless game all the way to the top of the 4th inning when the Lady Bulldogs scored one run to lead the game 0-1 but the Lady Warriors would tie the game with a leadoff home run in the bottom of the 4th. The Lady Warriors picked up what would be a winning run in the bottom of the 6th inning and come away with a 2-1 victory over the Lady Bulldogs. The Lady Warriors improve their season record to 7-1.