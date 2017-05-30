Lane Taylor Auction Celebrates 2 Years

Lane Taylor Auction Company is celebrating their 2 year anniversary this Friday night and everyone is invited. Lane is a people person and loves doing things within the community whenever possible to help. You’ll see that right away if you’ve ever been to one of his auctions. His passion for a good auction started years before Lane decided to purchase the business, where he is now and change it to the Lane Taylor Auction Company. After 2 years, Lane has continued to develop his auction business for this area and delivers a fun and exciting atmosphere every Friday night. Not to mention, he is a licensed Farm Bureau Agent in Philadelphia. Make plans to visit Lane Taylor Auction Company this Friday, June 2 at 6pm and celebrate their 2 year anniversary with a huge auction. You’ll be glad you did. Located on Highway 19 South, just two hills past House on the right. Call Lane for directions or questions. (601)-781-7945

Did I mention, they have some great food as well, so come hungry.