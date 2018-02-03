Home » Leake » Leake Academy Jr. High Rebelettes Win District to Close Out Perfect Season

Leake Academy Jr. High Rebelettes Win District to Close Out Perfect Season

The Leake Academy Junior High Girls Basketball team traveled to Winston Academy in Louisville for the District 2 AAA Junior High Tournament finals this afternoon playing the Starkville Academy Junior High Girls. The young Rebelettes enter this contest with a 23-0 overall season record and hope to come away with another win today to close out a perfect season. In the first quarter, the Rebelettes moved out to a 6 point lead over the Lady Vols, 12-6. The Rebelettes outscored the Lady Vols 8 to 3 in the second quarter to increase their lead to 11 points at halftime, 20-9. The Rebelettes continued to dominate the game in the 3rd quarter, outscoring the Lady Vols 11  to 5 increasing their lead to 17 points, 31-14. In the final quarter, the young Rebelettes would add 8 points to 7 points for the young Lady Vols to win the district championship by 18 points,  39-21.

