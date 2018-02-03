Leake Academy Jr. High Rebelettes Win District to Close Out Perfect Season

The Leake Academy Junior High Girls Basketball team traveled to Winston Academy in Louisville for the District 2 AAA Junior High Tournament finals this afternoon playing the Starkville Academy Junior High Girls. The young Rebelettes enter this contest with a 23-0 overall season record and hope to come away with another win today to close out a perfect season. In the first quarter, the Rebelettes moved out to a 6 point lead over the Lady Vols, 12-6. The Rebelettes outscored the Lady Vols 8 to 3 in the second quarter to increase their lead to 11 points at halftime, 20-9. The Rebelettes continued to dominate the game in the 3rd quarter, outscoring the Lady Vols 11 to 5 increasing their lead to 17 points, 31-14. In the final quarter, the young Rebelettes would add 8 points to 7 points for the young Lady Vols to win the district championship by 18 points, 39-21.