Leake Academy Rebels Win Advance to District Semi Final

The Leake Academy Rebels traveled to Heritage Academy in Columbus to play in the first round of the MAIS AAA District 2 Tournament facing the Patriots of Winston Academy from Louisville in a must win game to advance in the playoffs. The Rebels entered the contest as the #4 seed with a 13-12 overall season record while the Patriots entered as the #5 seed in the district with a 8-21 overall season record. The Rebels were quick to move ahead of the Patriots in the first quarter and were leading by an impressive 14 points when the horn sounded to end the quarter, 18-4. The Rebels continued to dominate the game in the second quarter as well, outscoring the Patriots 25 to 11 to take a 28 point lead at halftime, 43-15. The Patriots played better in the third quarter picking up 14 points to the Rebels 17 points but the Rebels still were out front by 31 points, 60-29, triggering a running clock for the final quarter of play. The Rebels would win the contest by 38 points, 73-35 and will advance to the semi final round of play Thursday night against Heritage Academy following the Rebelettes game with Canton Academy which begins at 6:30pm. Boswell Media Sports will continue to follow Leake Academy throughout the tournament playoffs.