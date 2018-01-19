Leake Academy Teams Win District Games Over Canton Academy

The Leake Academy Basketball teams were back in action at Joe F. Shepard Gymnasium in Madden tonight for MAIS AAA District 2 Basketball taking on Canton Academy.

The Rebelettes were first on the floor playing the Lady Panthers from Canton Academy. The Rebelettes entered the contest 21-3 overall and 4-0 in district 2 play while the Lady Panthers entered 7-3 overall and 0-1 in the district. The Rebelettes quickly took control of the game leading by 19 points at the end of the first quarter and building their lead to 36 points, 43-7 at the end of the first half. The Rebelettes took their first team players out of the game midway in the second quarter. During the second half, most of the Rebelettes team got playing time in the game and at the end of the third quarter the Rebelettes were leading 46-10 and with a running clock in the fourth quarter the Rebelettes won the game by 39 points, 52-13. With tonight’s win the Rebelettes remain undefeated in district 2 play now 5-0 in the district.

The Men’s teams took the gym floor next, the Lake Academy Rebels, 2-3 overall and 1-0 in district 2 taking on the Panthers of Canton Academy, 4-1 overall and 2-0 in district play. The Rebels would come away with a 3 point lead at the end of the 1st quarter, 12-8 . The Panthers would battle back in the second quarter and the teams would end the first half of play tied at 26-26. During the third quarter, the Rebels would build up to a 7 point lead over the Panthers before failing back to a 4 point lead at the end of three, 43-39. The Rebels would build on their lead in the final quarter of play to come away with a big 9 point district win over the Panthers, 61-52.