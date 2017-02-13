Leake Academy vs Park Place Christian

The Leake Academy rebels come into the match wanting to continue their playoff run. The rebels dominated the first half making crucial shots that made them get a 9 point lead in the first quarter (20-11). The second quarter they continued to take control of the game with tight defense and crucial shots. The first half ended with Leake Academy leading by 10 points(31-21). The rebels continue to set the tone for the game and ended the third quarter with a 13 point lead(51-38). The rebel finishes the match with a 23 point lead(73-50). The Leake Academy rebels will continue on their playoff run.