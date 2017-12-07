Leake Co. Man Sentenced for Second-Degree Murder

Prosecutors say a Mississippi man has been sentenced for second-degree murder in the shooting death of a co-worker.

A U.S. Attorney’s Office news release says 37-year-old Christopher E. Lemon was sentenced on Nov. 30 to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in September.

The release says Lemon was riding in a car with a co-worker in Leake County in 2014. He’d stolen a firearm from their employer’s store before getting into her vehicle.

Lemon shot her five times in the chest and leg, leaving her in the vehicle’s backseat. A National Park Service ranger later found her dead at the scene.

Lemon’s sentence will be followed by a 5-year term of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay over $7,000 in restitution.