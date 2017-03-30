Get ready ladies, Leake County Broken & Beautiful is thrilled to announce “Call it Grace” Woman’s Conference.
Save the date Saturday, August 19th. This will be a life changing evening.
Special guest speaker is none other than the amazing Karen Abercrombie, aka “Miss Clara” of the movie ” The War Room”.
Volunteers and sponsors are needed to keep this event free of admission.
Thank you in advance for all prayers and support. For more information call Tonya Dorman @ 601-253-4123.
One thought on “Leake County Broken & Beautiful “Call it Grace” Woman’s Conference”
Lisa Moore says:
This is going to be amazing! I can’t wait!