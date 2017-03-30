Leake County Broken & Beautiful “Call it Grace” Woman’s Conference

Get ready ladies, Leake County Broken & Beautiful is thrilled to announce “Call it Grace” Woman’s Conference.

Save the date Saturday, August 19th. This will be a life changing evening.

Special guest speaker is none other than the amazing Karen Abercrombie, aka “Miss Clara” of the movie ” The War Room”.

Volunteers and sponsors are needed to keep this event free of admission.

Thank you in advance for all prayers and support. For more information call Tonya Dorman @ 601-253-4123.