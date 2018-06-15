Leake County Libraries dial-a-story “The Crocodile Who Didn’t Like Water” read by Andy Simpson

This week’s Dial-A-Story reader is Andy Simpson. Readers can call 601-267-7208 to hear Andy read “The Crocodile Who Didn’t Like Water” by Gemma Merino. “Everybody knows that crocodiles love water, but this little crocodile is different – he doesn’t like it at all. In fact, he prefers climbing trees!” You can hear this week’s story by dialing 601-267-7208 June 14th through June 20th 2018. Children can call the free dial a story line at 601-267-7208 to listen to the story over the telephone. Dial-a-story is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by funding from the Mid-Mississippi Regional Library System.