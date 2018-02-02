Leake County Libraries dial-a-story “Lucky Ducklings” read by Mrs. Frances Tucker

The new dial a story at the Leake County Libraries this week is “ Lucky Ducklings” by Eva Moore. This week’s reader is Mrs. Frances Tucker. During her spare time she enjoys reading, playing with her grandchildren, and shopping. “Follow me!” Mama Duck called out to her brood. Then Pippin, Bippin, Tippin, Dippin- and last of all Little Joe-lined up right behind her. And off they went. Out of the pond, through the great green park, and into the parking lot they waddled. But no one saw the danger ahead! Can three firemen and a tow truck driver rescue Mama’s precious little ducklings? “ You can hear this week’s story by dialing 601-267-7208 to listen to the story over the telephone. Dial a story is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by funding from the Mid-Mississippi Regional Library System.