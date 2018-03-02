Leake County Suspect Apprehended for Indictment

On February 28, 2018, Leake County Sheriffs Office received an e-mail from the Ontario County Sheriffs Office Warrant Division, Patrick Fitzgerald, stating that an male subject, later to be Josiah C. Day, has an Indictment for Possessing A Sexual Performance By A Child (9 counts). Fitzgerald advised that a source advised that Day is staying with his mother, Brenda L. Day and Grandfather, Charles R. Day, at 3340 Dennis Road. Fitzgerald stated in his e-mail that Day would be driving a white Chevrolet Malibu with tag number HVH 4151. Fitzgerald stated that Day was at the residence at this time and was going to try and take a nap and leave for Miami, Florida this afternoon or tomorrow at the latest. Fitzgerald confirmed with District Attorney’s Office that they would extradite this individual if located. Leake County Deputies, Chief Deputy and Investigator went to the address and located Day at the residence. Day ran into the residence when he saw the Deputies vehicles driving down the driveway. Deputies located Day inside the residence, came without incident. Day was transported to Leake County jail and placed on hold for Ontario County S.O. Fitzgerald was contacted and advised of Day’s arrest. Day signed the Waiver Of Extradition.