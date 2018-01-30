Man charged with killing wife in Leake County

A dispute between a husband and wife in Leake County took a fatal turn Saturday, leaving the woman dead and the man charged with murder.

Around 10:49 a.m., Leake County deputies responded to the scene of a domestic dispute – shooting call at a residence on Midway Road in Leake County.

Bill Stewart, 40, of 744 Midway Road, Carthage was arrested and charged with the murder of his wife Leslie Lynn Stewart, 41.

When deputies entered the home, the victim was found lying on the floor unresponsive. Carthage EMS found no visible sign of a pulse on the victim upon arrival.

Authorities said Bill Stewart stated his wife tried to stab him with a knife, so he shot her and had placed the gun on their bed. A knife and gun were recovered from the home.

Leake County Coroner Earl Adams pronounced the victim dead at the scene. The body was taken for autopsy.

Bill Stewart was transported to the Leake County Correctional Facility.