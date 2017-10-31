New Infinity Pool Opens at Golden Moon

A ribbon cutting was held today to open the new Infinity Pool at the Golden Moon Casino in Choctaw. It was a 5 month construction process but one that will be well received by guests as they enter the new area. Visitors can experience 3 different pool areas, closed, shaded and open while stepping into an outside oasis filled with palm trees, grass, private cabanas and large screen TVs throughout. Amenities include an outdoor bar area with gaming opportunities while you relax and take in the sun. Cabanas can also be rented for private parties or special events.