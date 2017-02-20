Performers Impressed With Ellis Audience

The Ellis Theater was lit up and alive Saturday night in downtown Philadelphia. Former Philadelphia resident and PNC Arts Council member Liz Goldman took it upon herself to present and promote a live concert featuring Jordy Searcy and Bay Brooks. Both Searcy and Brooks were contestants on The Voice in recent years and brought the house down with their music and personalities. Both artists spoke after the show about the historic Ellis Theater stage and the friendly response they encountered there. “Everyone we’ve met here has been so gracious and helpful to us” Searcy said just minutes after his high energy set. “And this stage and audience here tonight felt like old friends somehow,” he said, “We just felt so welcome”. The audience in attendance was like one you might see at venues like The Bluebird Café’ in Nashville, very attentive and encouraging. “When you hear a crowd like that, cheering for you and really listening to songs you’ve written, it seems to help you open yourself up a little more” Bay Brooks commented after meeting with fans and signing autographs in the Ellis Theater lobby. Show promoter Liz Goldman met Jordy in Alabama and wanted to introduce him to her friends in Philadelphia. With that mission accomplished we can now look forward to more live shows and performances at the Ellis Theater, thanks to PNC Arts Council president Jacob Starks, who is helping to make the stage of the Ellis Theater more easily accessible to local and regional artist.