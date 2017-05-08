POLICE CONFISCATED FIREARMS

Central Mississippi Firearms, located on Highway 35 North in Kosciusko, Mississippi has a large inventory of confiscated firearms they won through sealed bid from the Kosciusko Police Department. These handguns include brands like Ruger, Colt, Smith & Wesson, Glock, and Bersa to name a few in a range of calibers from .22 to .357. All guns have been test fired and cleaned thoroughly to ensure safety and working condition. Central Mississippi Firearms will start selling the firearms this Wednesday, May 10 at 8am. Kicks 96 will be live on location from 11am to 1pm to talk more about the inventory and other items that they have to offer. Normal operating hours are 8am to 5pm.