possession, embezzlement and other recent arrests in Leake County

Jennifer Clark, 31, 2606 Freeny Road, Carthage, possession of drug paraphernalia, Leake County Sheriff’s Department

James T Criddle, 21, Sanders Lane, Carthage, contempt of court, Leake County Sheriff’s Department

Rkeal Evans, 24, 1958 Attala Road, Kosciusko, warrant, Kosciusko PD

Avia Graffree, 29, 264 Northwest Street, Philadelphia, no driver’s license or expired, speeding, false information, Carthage PD

Michael Hood, 45, address unknown, embezzlement, false pretense, MDOC

Alexis R Kennedy, 18, 2945 Hwy 13N, Lena, possession of controlled substance, Leake County Sheriff’s Department

Justin T Nabors, 26, 191 Hwy 19 South Apt#2, Kosciusko, Hold for MDOC, felony fleeing, possession of a controlled substance, no drivers license or expired, Attala County Sheriff’s Department

Jacob L Pinter, 32, 494 Crane Road, Carthage, public drunk, Leake County Sheriff’s Department

Kimberly Scott, 40, 11401 Attala Road 2247, McCool, possession of controlled substance, Attala County Sheriff’s Department

Nicholas Ward, 40, 115 Yorkshire Drive, Kosciusko, domestic violence – simple assault, Kosciusko PD

Sherry White, 45, 6158 Terry Road, Byram, warrant, Carthage PD

Rodney L Wingard, 27, 417 Fortune Lane, Walnut Grove, contempt of court, driving with a suspended license, no tag, Walnut Grove Police Department

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. Arrests made by the Leake County Sheriff’s Department, Carthage PD, Walnut Grove PD, Attala County Sheriff’s Department, Kosciusko PD. (Leake County Correctional Facility images)