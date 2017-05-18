The Rangers face disappointment in elimination round

The Warriors come into the elimination round of the regional tournament looking to beat the rank #1 Jones Bobcats. The Bobcats start out strong making two runs in the top of the first inning. The Bobcats scored three more runs in the top of the second while the Rangers followed with one run making the score (1-5). The Bobcats score eight runs in the top of the third making the score (1-13). The Bobcats scored one run in the top of the fourth and the Rangers scored their last run of the game making the score (2-14). The Bobcats scored seven runs ending the game with the score being (2-21). The season ends for the Rangers with the season record being (43-16).