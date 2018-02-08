Rebelettes Advance to Championship Rebels to Play in Consolation Saturday

The Leake Academy Basketball teams traveled back to Heritage Academy in Columbus tonight for the semi final round of the MAIS AAA District 2 Basketball Tournament. The Rebelettes playing Canton Academy and the Rebels playing Heritage Academy.

The Rebelettes 29-3 overall this year were first on the floor playing the Lady Panthers of Canton Academy. In the first quarter, the Rebelettes quickly moved out in front of the Lady Panthers and had a 10 point lead at the horn, 16-6. The Rebelettes continued to outpace the Lady Panthers in the second quarter adding an additional 18 points to the Panthers 11 points and leading the game by 17 points at halftime, 34-17. The Rebelettes continued with the hot hands in the third quarter scoring 21 points to 10 for the Lady Panthers to take a 28 point lead into the final quarter, 55-27. When the horn sounded ending the game, the Rebelettes advanced to the District Championship game on Saturday with a 31 point victory in tonight’s game, 68-37. The Rebelettes will play the Starkville Academy Lady Vols at 4:30 Saturday afternoon for the District 2 title.

The Rebels were next to take the floor against the number one seed Heritage Academy Patriots. The Rebels played strong in the first quarter despite a big size advantage for the Patriots and had a 3 point lead after the first quarter, 10-7. The Rebels continued to stun the home crowd as the outscored the number one seed Patriots in the second quarter adding 18 points to 6 for the Patriots to take a 15 point lead at halftime, 28-13. The Patriots came alive in the third quarter and outscored the Rebels 18 to 7 to cut the Rebels lead down to 4 points, 35-31. In the final quarter of action, the comeback by the Patriots continued as they outscored the Rebels 21 to 6 to win the contest by 11 points, 41-52. The Patriots will play in the District Championship game Saturday playing the Canton Academy Panthers while the Rebels will play in the consolation game Saturday afternoon at 3:15pm against Starkville Academy.