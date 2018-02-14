Rebelettes Advance to Semi Final, Rebels Season Ends.

The Leake Academy Basketball teams traveled to Batesville today to participate in the North State MAIS AAA Tournament taking place at North Delta Academy. The Leake Academy Rebelettes will play the Lady Colonels of Indianola Academy while the Rebels will face the Colts of Lee Academy from Clarksdale.

The Leake Academy Rebelettes entered the contest 32-3 on the season and the number 1 seed while the Lady Colonels of Indianola entered 14-19 on the season and the number 4 seed. In the first quarter, it was a slow start for the Rebelettes in the early going but they would begin to pull away late in the quarter and were leading by 16 points when the quarter ended, 31-15. The Rebelettes owned the second quarter outscoring the Lady Colonels 23 to 8 and taking a 31 point halftime lead, 54-23. The second half would be played with a running clock due to the large lead by the Rebelettes, In the third quarter, the Rebelettes increased their lead to 35 points, 64-29 and added another 8 points in the final quarter to win the contest by the final score of 72-33. With the win the Rebelettes will advance to the next round of the North State Tournament.

Due to poor cell phone coverage inside the gym at North Delta Academy we lost coverage of the Rebels game against the Lee Academy Colts just before the game began and were unable to connect again until halftime in the Rebels game. At halftime, the Rebels were trailing the Colts by 2 points, 35-37. Cell phone coverage in the second half was still spotty at times but we were able to bring you most of the action as it occurred. In the third quarter, the Rebels would catch the colts and gain a small lead in the game early in the quarter only to see the Colts battle back to regain the end and take an 8 points lead before the quarter ended, 51-59. In the final quarter, the Rebels would battle back once again to within two points but then the Colts would once again pull away from the Rebels and win the game by 9 points, 74-83. With tonight’s loss the Rebels end their basketball season. The Rebelettes will play in the semi final round of the North Tournament this Friday afternoon at 5:15pm against the North Delta Ladies.