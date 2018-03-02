Rebelettes breeze past semi-finals

The Rebelettes face off against Jackson Academy Lady Raiders in semifinals tournament action The First quarter was a exciting showcase as both teams were hitting shots back to back ending the first with the score being (13-12) and Rebelettes lead. The second quarter didn’t disappoint the crowd either with both teams scoring ten plus points ending the half with the score being (22-21). The Third quarter the Rebelettes took control over the game getting a 15-4 run over the Lady raiders making the score (37-25). The Rebelettes would get the biggest lead in the game ending the third with the score being (37-27). The Lady Raiders tired hard to come back lessening the lead to six points (39-33) in the beginning of the fourth quarter. The Rebelettes answered back with a seven to zero lead making the score (48-35). The Rebelettes would end the game defeating the two time state champs with the score being (54-37). The Rebelettes advance to the state tournament finals which they will face off against Kurt Academy tomorrow at 1:00pm.