The Rebelettes dominate in their game against the Cougars

The Lady Rebels (Rebelettes)comes to compete in a consultation match up with the cougars after a tough lost. The Lady Rebels wasted no time taking a sizable lead over Columbia Academy enjoying a 7 point lead at the end of the 1st quarter (16-9). The Lady Rebels extended their lead to 25 points in the second quarter outscoring Columbia Academy 34 to 16 to lead (50-25) at halftime. Not much changed in the 3rd quarter with the Lady Rebels out front by 39 points (73-34). The Lady Rebels would easily gain the victory toward the cougars by 44 making the final score of today’s game (83-39).