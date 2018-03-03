Rebelettes Fall to Kirk Academy in Overall Championship

The Leake Academy Rebelettes Basketball team were back in action at the A.E. Wood Gymnasium in Clinton on the Mississippi College Campus in Clinton to play in the Overall MAIS Championship Game against the Kirk Academy Lady Raiders from Grenada. The Rebelettes defeated Jackson Academy yesterday that had won the overall title for the last two years to make it to the title game today. The Rebelettes enter this game 38-3 on the year while the Lady Raiders from Kirk Academy enter 37-3 overall. Both team played hard in the first quarter and the Rebelettes would come away with a 3 point lead when the horn sounded, 13-10. The battle continued in the second quarter with the Rebelettes increasing their lead to 5 points, 22-17 at halftime. The Lady Raiders came into the 3rd quarter with new life and outscored the Rebelettes 14-5 to take a 4 point lead in the game 27-31. The Rebelettes were not able to catch the Lady Raiders in the final quarter and would lose the contest by 7 points to Kirk Academy, 41-48. Boswell Media Sports congratulate all the players and their coach on another outstanding Leake Academy Rebelettes Basketball Season. The Rebelettes end the season with a 38-4 overall season record and both the District 2 AAA MAIS Championship and the State AAA Championship and second place in the Overall Tournament.