Rebelettes and Rebels Win in District Games with Winston Academy

The Leake Academy Basketball teams were back at home to play MAIS AAA District 2 Basketball at Joe F. Shepard Gymnasium in Madden taking on the Winston Academy Patriots from Louisville.

The Rebelettes 25-3 overall and 7-0 in the district were first on the floor playing the Lady Patriots 2-6 overall and 0-1 in district play. It was a slow start for both teams but the Rebelettes were up by 10 point at the end of the opening quarter, 14-4. The Rebelettes controlled the second quarter and extended their lead to 15 points over the Lady Patriots, 26-11. In the second half, the Rebelettes continued to dominate the game and had pushed out to an 18 point lead going into the final quarter, 41-23. The Rebelettes owned the final quarter of play not allowing any additional points for the Lady Patriots while picking up an additional 12 points to win the contest by 30 points, 53-23. With the win the Rebelettes remain undefeated in District 2 AAA with a record of 8-0.

The Men’s teams hit the hardwood next, the Rebels overall and district record for the season are not available at this time but the Patriots of Winston Academy are 8-18 overall and 0-6 in district play. The Rebels moved out to a 13 point lead at the end of the first quarter of play, 18-5. During the second quarter, the Rebels continued to outplay the Patriots and had a commanding 32 point lead in the game when the horn sounded to end the first half, 43-11. The Patriots outscored the Rebels in the third quarter picking up 19 points to the Rebels 13 to cut the Rebels lead down to 26 points going into the final quarter, 56-30. The Rebels would come away with the win in the tonight’s game, winning by 25 points over the Winston Academy Patriots, 70 – 45.