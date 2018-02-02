Rebelettes Rebels Wins Over the Hawks

The Leake Academy Basketball Teams were back home for Senior Night at Joe Shepard Gymnasium in Madden and MAIS AAA District 2 Basketball facing Hartfield Academy from Flowood. The Rebelettes facing the Lady Hawks and the Rebels taking on the Hawks. Tonight’s games are the last regular season games for the teams as they will enter the District Tournament next week at Heritage Academy in Columbus. The Rebels will play in the first round Tuesday night at 7:15 against Winston Academy in a must win game to advance while the Rebelettes will not play until the semi final round Thursday night at 6:30pm.

The Rebelettes 28-3 overall and 8-0 in district 2 were first to take the floor against the Lady Hawks 3-6 overall and 0-2 in district play. The Rebelettes wasted no time jumping out to a big lead in the first quarter of play taking a 26 point lead in the quarter, 30-4. The Rebelettes began the 2nd quarter with a new set of 5 players on the floor as the starters took the bench. The Rebelettes would outscore the Lady Hawks 15 to 4 in the second quarter to take a 45-8 lead at halftime. The second half was played with a running clock due to the large lead by the Rebelettes. The Rebelettes were leading by 38 points after the third quarter, 52-14 and would go on to win tonight’s game by 32 points, 59-27. With tonight’s win the Rebels improve their overall season record to 29-3.

The Men’s team, the Rebels and the Hawks were next to hit the hardwood, the Rebels entered tonight’d game 12-12 overall and 2-0 in district play while the Hawks enter 12-10 overall and 4-2 in the district. In the opening quarter, both teams had their share of problems keeping the teams tied on the scoreboard most of the quarter but the Hawks managed to move ahead by 2 points as the quarter ended, 9-11. The second quarter would belong to the Rebels, they outscored the Hawks 22 to 13 to take a 7 point lead in the game at halftime, 31-24. The Rebels continued with the hot hands in the third quarter as they outscored the Hawks 16 to 7 to take a 16 point lead into the final quarter, 47-31. The Hawks would have the hot hands in the final quarter and cut deep into the Rebels lead but it would not be enough to overcome the Rebels as they would win tonight’s game by 10 points, 55-45 and improve their season record to 13-12.