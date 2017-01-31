Rebelettes Win 65-26, Undefeated In District 2

The Leake Academy Rebelettes were back on their home court for a district 2 AAA basketball game with the Lady Volunteers from Starkville Academy. The Rebelettes entered the game 25-1 overall on the season and 5-0 in the district. The Lady Volunteers would put the first 3 points on the scoreboard but the Rebelettes quickly responded and finished the opening quarter with an 11 point lead 18-7. During the 2nd quarter the Rebelettes continued to extend their lead and were up by 26 points, 39-13, at halftime. Most of the starters for the Rebelettes would be replaced around the middle of the 3rd quarter but the dominance by the Rebelettes would continue up by 35 points, 55-20, at the end of the 3rd. The 4th quarter would be played with a running clock and the Rebelettes would pick up their 26 win of the season and go to 6-0 in the district. The final score of tonight’s game was 65-26. Our next broadcast of Rebelettes basketball will be Friday night as the Lady Raiders of West Point Academy come to Madden.