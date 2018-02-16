Rebelettes Win Advance to Championship Game with Kirk Academy

The Leake Academy Rebelettes made the long road trip back to Batesville today to North Delta Academy for the semi final round of the MAIS North AAA Basketball Tournament. The Rebelettes enter the game with a 33-3 overall season record and will face the Lady Green Waves of North Delta Academy with an overall season record of 22-5.

It was a fast and furious first quarter for the teams but the Rebelettes enjoyed a 3 point lead when the horn sounded, 18-15. During the second quarter not much changed, the action was still hot, fast, and furious but the Rebelettes were able to extend their lead to 13 points at halftime, 35-22. During the third quarter, the Rebelettes added 18 points while the Lady Green Waves added 15 to extend the Rebelettes lead to 16 points, 53-37. During the final quarter, the Rebelettes would add 11 points to the Lady Green Waves 9 points giving the Rebelettes an 18 point victory, 64-46. With tonight’s win the Rebelettes advance to the Championship round of the North Tournament facing the Kirk Academy Raiders at 2:15pm.