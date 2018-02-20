Rebelettes Win Advance to Semi Final of State AAA Tournament

The Leake Academy Rebelettes traveled to Columbia Academy in Columbia Mississippi tonight to begin play in the MAIS AAA State Tournament. The Rebelettes have already had another outstanding year having won the District 2 AAA Championship and the North AAA Championship titles. The Rebelettes enter as the number 1 seed from the North AAA with a 35-3 overall season record. The Rebelettes tonight will play the Adams County Christian School Lady Rebels from Natchez the number 4 seed in the South AAA in the first round of the State Tournament.

In the first quarter of action, the Rebelettes jumped out to a 9 point lead over ACCS, 20-11. Then in the second quarter the Rebelettes begin to distance themselves from ACCS outscoring them 18 points to 9 to take a 18 point lead at halftime, 38-20. The runaway continued in the third quarter for the Rebelettes outscoring ACCS 18 to 6 to increase their lead to 30 points, 56-26. In the final quarter, the Rebelettes gave most of the team some playing time in the game as the Rebelettes go on to win the game by 27 points, 69-42. With tonight’s win the Rebelettes advance to the semi final round of the State AAA Tournament that will be played Friday afternoon at 1:00pm.