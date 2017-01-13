Rebelettes Win Defeat Lady Pats 65 – 25

The Leake Academy Rebelettes back at home in Madden tonight playing MAIS AAA District 2 hoops against the Lady Patriots of Heritage Academy. The Rebelettes jumped out to a 20 point lead in the 1st quarter and continued to dominate the game in the 2nd taking a commanding 37 point lead at halftime, 49-12. With a running clock in the second half and many new players on the court the Rebelettes would add another 16 points to 13 points for the Lady Patriots to come away with a 65-25 win. Our next broadcast of Rebelettes basketball will be next Friday night when the Rebelettes travel to Starkville to play Starkville Academy.