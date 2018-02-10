Rebelettes Win District 2 Championship, Rebels Win Finish # 3 Seed in District

The Leake Academy Basketball teams traveled back to Heritage Academy in Columbus today for the concluding games of the MAIS AAA District 2 Tournament. The Rebels will play first in a consolation game against the Volunteers of Starkville Academy then the Rebelettes will take the floor in the Ladies District Championship game playing the Lady Volunteers of Starkville Academy. The Heritage Academy Patriots and the Canton Academy Panthers will play in the Men’s District Championship game.

The Leake Academy Rebels hit the hardwood hot in the first quarter and quickly moved ahead of the Starkville Academy Vols, when the horn sounded to end the quarter the Rebels were up by 13 points, 27-14. The second quarter was the hot quarter for the Volunteers as they came from behind to tie the Rebels and then take a 4 point lean in the game at halftime, 34-38. The Rebels would outscore the Vols 15 to 11 in the third quarter to tie the game at 49 points, then in the final quarter of play the Rebels were not to be denied and again outscored the Vols, 29 to 14, to take a 15 point win, 78-63 and finish as the number 3 seed in District 2.

The number 1 seed Rebelettes were next on the hardwood to face the Lady Volunteers . It was a very slow start for the Rebelettes in the first quarter as they found themselves trailing by 2 points at the end of the first quarter, 10-12. The Rebelettes continued to struggle in the second quarter against the Lady Vols and found themselves down by 3 points when the horn sounded to end the first half, 20-23. In the third quarter, the Rebelettes would outscore the Lady Vols 9 to 5 to take a 1 point lead in the game, 29-28. The Rebelettes would continue to outpace the Lady Vols in the final quarter scoring 14 points to 6 and winning the contest and the District 2 Championship by 9 points, 43-34.