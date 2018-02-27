Rebelettes Win First Round of Overall Tournament 65-40

The Leake Academy Rebelettes begin play today in the MAIS Overall Basketball Tournament being played this week at Mississippi College in Clinton. The Rebelettes 37-3 on the year are the State 3A Champs and they open play in the overall tournament against the Pillow Academy Lady Mustangs from Greenwood the State 4A Champs with a 17-2 overall season record. The Rebelettes were able to pull out a 7 point lead over the Mustangs in the first quarter and continued to lead the Mustangs throughout the first half of the game taking a 7 point lead when the horn sounded to end the half, 25-18. In the third quarter, the Rebelettes increased their lead to 8 points over the Mustangs, 36-28. In the final quarter of basketball, the Rebelettes pulled away from the Pillow Academy Lady Mustangs to win the contest by 25 points, 65-40 to advance to the next round of the overall tournament. The next game for the Rebelettes will be tomorrow afternoon at approximately 3:15pm against Clayborne Academy.