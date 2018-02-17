Rebelettes Win North State Championship

The Leake Academy Rebelettes traveled back to Batesville today for the Championship round of the MAIS AAA Tournament from North Delta Academy. The Rebelettes 34-3 overall on the season face the Kirk Academy Raiders to see which team takes the North Tournament Championship. The Rebelettes would lead early in the first quarter but then the Lady Raiders came on strong mid quarter and would have the lead by 4 points at the horn, 11-15. In the second quarter, the Lady Raiders outscored the Rebelettes 7 to 6 and were up by 5 points at halftime, 17-22. In the third quarter, the Lady Raiders went to a double figure lead but then the Rebelettes started a come back and cut the Lady Raiders lead down to only 2 points by the time the horn sounded to end the quarter, 32-34. In the final and deciding quarter, the Rebelettes had the hot hands, tied the game and then moved out ahead of the Lady Raiders, outscoring them 14 to 6 and winning the game and North AAA Championship by 6 points, 46-40. With the win the Rebelettes will be the number one seed going into the State AAA Championship Tournament next week at Columbia Academy. Boswell Media Sports congratulates the Leake Academy players and coach and wish them well in next weeks state tournament.