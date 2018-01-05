Rebelettes Win, Rebels Fall to Heritage Academy

The Leake Academy Basketball teams were back in action tonight at the Joe F. Shepard Gymnasium in Madden for the first time since the Christmas and New Year Holidays playing Heritage Academy from Columbus in District 2 AAA MAIS Basketball.

The Lady Rebels (Rebelettes) were first on the floor playing the Lady Patriots. The Rebelettes entered the game 16-3 overall on the season and 2-0 in district 2 while the Lady Patriots entered 1-9 overall and 0-0 in district play. The Rebelettes quickly took control of the game and gained a 17 point lead, leading 18-1 when the horn sounded to end the opening quarter. The Rebelettes continued to dominate the game in the second quarter and were leading by 35 points at halftime, 44-9. The Rebelettes were able to give playing time to most of their players in the second half which was played with a running clock. The score at the end of the third quarter was Rebelettes 58-12 and when the horn sounded to end the game, the Rebelettes had picked up their 17th win on the season winning the game by 47 points, 64-17.

The Men’s teams were next on the floor, the Rebels and the Patriots. The Patriots came out of the shoot playing well and quickly took control in the early going of the first quarter before the Rebels were able to put any points on the scoreboard. The Patriots were leading the game by 10 points at the end of the opening quarter, 7-17. The Patriots continued to outpace the Rebels in the second quarter and were leading the game by 17 points at halftime, 18-35. After trailing by as much as 20 points in the third quarter, the Rebels were able to fight back to within 14 points of the Patriots at the end of the quarter, 35-49. During the final quarter however the Patriots would outscore the Rebels to pull away to a 22 point victory, 46-68.