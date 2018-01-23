Rebelettes Win, Rebels Fall to Patriots

The Leake Academy Basketball teams traveled to Columbus today to play the Patriots of Heritage Academy in MAIS AAA District 2 High School Basketball. Both Leake Academy teams picked up wins in district play last Friday night on their home court in Madden against Canton Academy and are hopeful to add another win to their district record tonight on the road.

The Rebelettes and Lady Patriots were first to take the hardwood tonight following the girls and boys Junior High School games earlier this afternoon. The Rebelettes enter this contest 22-3 overall this season and 5-0 in district 2 while the Lady Patriots enter 1-10 overall and 0-1 in the district. The Rebelettes dominated the first quarter of play taking a 21 point lead, 34-13. Opening the second quarter the Rebelettes coach begin pulling starters allowing additional players to have some time on the floor also the remainder of the game was played with a running clock due to the Rebelettes gaining more than a 35 point lead in the quarter. At the end of the first half of play the Rebelettes were leading the game by 43 points, 59-16. During the second half, the Rebelettes were leading by 52 points at the end of the third quarter and won the game at the end of the fourth quarter by 50 points, 84-34.

The Men’s team followed the Ladies, the Rebels of Leake Academy and the Patriots of Heritage Academy. The Patriots hit the floor running and were leading the game by 7 points at the end of the first quarter, 9-16. The Patriot would extend their lead to 19 points by the time the horn sounded to end the first half, 18-37. The Rebels would cut into the Patriots lead in the second half but were unable to overcome the deficit and lost the contest to the Patriots by 13 points, 44-57.