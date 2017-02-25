The rebels advances to the state tournament with this victory

The Rebels comes into this consulation match up to advance to the state tournament. The Rebels put up a strong fight in the first quarter but trail by 4 points (13-17) at the end of the quarter. The Rebels continue to struggle in the second quarter with fouls and holding defense against Simpson Academy. The first half ended with the Rebels trailing by 7 points (24-31). The Rebels played better in the third quarter ending it with a 4 point deficit (44-48). The Rebels tied the game up in the middle of the quarter and wins by 3 points (61-48). The Rebels will participate and continue their season in the state tournament.