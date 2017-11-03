Rebels Fall To Colonels Ending 2017 Season

The Leake Academy Rebels are back on the road this week playing in round two of the MAIS 3-A football playoffs in Indianola taking on the undefeated Indianola Academy Colonels. The Rebels enter tonight’s game 7-4 overall on the season while the Colonels enter the game 11-0 on their season and ranked as the number one team in the state’s MAIS 3-A rankings. Rain started to fall in Indianola just before kickoff but the game started on time. Only one touchdown was scored in the first quarter and one in the second quarter both by the Colonels moving them ahead 14-0 at halftime over the Rebels. The second half was much like the first half with the Colonels scoring one touchdown in the third and one touchdown in the fourth quarter while preventing the Rebels from scoring. The Colonels win the game 28-0 and advance to the next round of the 3 -A playoffs. With the loss, the 2017 football season comes to an end for the Leake Academy Rebels. Boswell Media Sports congratulates all the players and coaches for another outstanding football season