Rebels Fall To Hawks 60 – 46

The Leake Academy Rebels were back in action tonight playing the Hartfield Academy Hawks from Flowood during the MAIS North AAA Tournament at Joe F. Shepard Gymnasium in Madden. The Rebels are 18-13 on the season while the Hawks are 29-4. The battle for the lead was close throughout the 1st quarter with the Hawks coming away with a 1 point 18-17 lead. The Hawks would increase their lead to 5 points during the 2nd quarter leading 29-24. The Hawks would extend their lead to 13 points in the 3rd quarter outscoring the Rebels 20 to 12 to go head 49-36. The Hawks would add 14 points in the 4th to 10 points for the Rebels to win the contest 60-46.