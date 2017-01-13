Rebels Fall To Patriots 71 – 42

The Leake Academy Rebels basketball team played host to the Heritage Academy Patriots of Columbus in the first MAIS AAA District 2 game for both teams. The Rebels would take a 3 point 15-12 lead after the 1st quarter but the Patriots would storm back in the 2nd quarter, scoring 18 points to the Rebels 8 points to take a 30-23 lead at halftime. The Patriots continued their hot hand hoops in the 3rd quarter adding 22 points to the Rebels 8 taking a 52-31 lead into the final quarter. The Patriots would go on the win tonight’s game by a final score of 71-42. Our next broadcast of Rebels basketball will be next Friday night with a road game to Starkville Academy.